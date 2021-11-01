Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.91, and it changed around $1.73 or 6.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.97B. OLPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.80, offering almost -6.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.17% since then. We note from Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.98 million.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Instantly OLPX has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.78 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.92% year-to-date, but still down -3.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) is 13.92% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OLPX is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders