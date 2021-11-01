Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.64, and it changed around -$0.21 or -3.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $524.63M. OCUL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.30, offering almost -265.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.6% since then. We note from Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OCUL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) trade information

Instantly OCUL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.42 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.92% year-to-date, but still down -3.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is -33.60% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCUL is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -336.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -110.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 170.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc. to make $15.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.49 million and $7.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 126.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 110.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.40%.

OCUL Dividends

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, and 62.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.01%. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock is held by 210 institutions, with Opaleye Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.46% of the shares, which is about 6.48 million shares worth $91.89 million.

Summer Road LLC, with 7.34% or 5.62 million shares worth $79.68 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.02 million shares worth $28.7 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $17.74 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.