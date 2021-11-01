Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 17.0 million shares of the Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.70, and it changed around $0.14 or 3.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. MMAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.76, offering almost -362.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.36% since then. We note from Meta Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.74 million.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.02 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 235.71% year-to-date, but still down -0.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is -18.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MMAT is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.10%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.00% of Meta Materials Inc. shares, and 6.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.05%. Meta Materials Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.57% of the shares, which is about 4.4 million shares worth $32.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.13% or 3.17 million shares worth $23.71 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $13.07 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $6.54 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.