MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 1.04 million shares of the MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.56, and it changed around $1.89 or 5.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.62B. MMYT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.01, offering almost -16.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.56% since then. We note from MakeMyTrip Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 354.84K.

MakeMyTrip Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MMYT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MakeMyTrip Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) trade information

Instantly MMYT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.87 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.25% year-to-date, but still up 18.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) is 16.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MMYT is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 142.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect MakeMyTrip Limited to make $116.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.50%.

MMYT Dividends

MakeMyTrip Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 26 and January 31.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.05% of MakeMyTrip Limited shares, and 69.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.50%. MakeMyTrip Limited stock is held by 157 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.04% of the shares, which is about 5.23 million shares worth $157.12 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 7.39% or 4.81 million shares worth $144.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 2.85 million shares worth $78.34 million, making up 4.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $36.91 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.