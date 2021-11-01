Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS).

In today’s recent session, 1.04 million shares of the Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $86.87, and it changed around $6.82 or 8.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.90B. SGMS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.20, offering almost -3.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.34% since then. We note from Scientific Games Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Scientific Games Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SGMS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Scientific Games Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) trade information

Instantly SGMS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 90.20 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 92.94% year-to-date, but still down -6.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is -3.64% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGMS is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 55.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 121.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 142.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $829.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Scientific Games Corporation to make $866.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.10%.

SGMS Dividends

Scientific Games Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.90% of Scientific Games Corporation shares, and 88.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.82%. Scientific Games Corporation stock is held by 293 institutions, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.76% of the shares, which is about 9.38 million shares worth $361.37 million.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P., with 9.49% or 9.12 million shares worth $351.33 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.29 million shares worth $88.2 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $75.96 million, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.