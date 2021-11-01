Let’s Talk About How ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.81, and it changed around $0.43 or 1.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.40B. CCXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.29, offering almost -101.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.62% since then. We note from ChemoCentryx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.74 million.

ChemoCentryx Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CCXI as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ChemoCentryx Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) trade information

Instantly CCXI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.29 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.78% year-to-date, but still up 0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) is 103.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCXI is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $107.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -207.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) estimates and forecasts

ChemoCentryx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.97 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -45.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect ChemoCentryx Inc. to make $14.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.08 million and $4.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 70.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 235.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.80%.

CCXI Dividends

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.74% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares, and 72.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.00%. ChemoCentryx Inc. stock is held by 264 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 10.44 million shares worth $535.05 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 8.76% or 6.11 million shares worth $313.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 3.04 million shares worth $146.69 million, making up 4.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $151.61 million, which represents about 3.81% of the total shares outstanding.