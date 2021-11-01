Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.97, and it changed around -$1.62 or -6.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.50B. KC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.67, offering almost -225.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.81, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.66% since then. We note from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended KC as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.35 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.26% year-to-date, but still down -24.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is -18.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $257.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KC is forecast to be at a low of $213.32 and a high of $335.72. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1361.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -828.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $411.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited to make $477.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $263.39 million and $298.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 60.10%.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 16 and August 20.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.58% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, and 30.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.03%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock is held by 261 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.26% of the shares, which is about 7.29 million shares worth $286.54 million.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with 3.16% or 7.07 million shares worth $277.89 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 3.74 million shares worth $145.9 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $61.58 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.