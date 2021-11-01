KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 8.32 million shares of the KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.22, and it changed around -$1.43 or -7.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.40B. BEKE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.40, offering almost -335.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.85% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.37 million.

KE Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BEKE as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.22 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.39% year-to-date, but still down -27.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $164.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEKE is forecast to be at a low of $116.59 and a high of $254.35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1295.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -539.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -114.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -96.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.38 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect KE Holdings Inc. to make $2.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.62 billion and $3.52 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -24.30%.

KE Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 126.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.61% per year for the next five years.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 19.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 32.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.72%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 372 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.06% of the shares, which is about 81.17 million shares worth $3.87 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 2.34% or 20.94 million shares worth $998.32 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Artisan Developing World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.13 million shares worth $197.07 million, making up 0.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Developing World Fund held roughly 3.81 million shares worth around $181.45 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.