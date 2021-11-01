Is Solid Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SLDB) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around $0.17 or 9.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $205.19M. SLDB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.58, offering almost -470.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.36% since then. We note from Solid Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Solid Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SLDB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Solid Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) trade information

Instantly SLDB has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.14 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.22% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) is -15.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLDB is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -737.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. to make $1.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -53.40%.

SLDB Dividends

Solid Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.91% of Solid Biosciences Inc. shares, and 73.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.68%. Solid Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.16% of the shares, which is about 13.41 million shares worth $49.09 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 11.21% or 12.37 million shares worth $45.27 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.96 million shares worth $7.17 million, making up 1.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $5.01 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.