InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 6.96 million shares of the InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.24, and it changed around $0.18 or 4.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $179.39M. IFRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.88, offering almost -62.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.41% since then. We note from InflaRx N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

InflaRx N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IFRX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. InflaRx N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

Instantly IFRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.24 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.71% year-to-date, but still up 43.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is 63.71% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IFRX is forecast to be at a low of $2.11 and a high of $13.65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -221.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.00%.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.89% of InflaRx N.V. shares, and 25.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.20%. InflaRx N.V. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.60% of the shares, which is about 3.29 million shares worth $9.76 million.

Great Point Partners LLC, with 5.09% or 2.2 million shares worth $6.53 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Pacific Select Fund-International Small Cap Portfolio and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 81600.0 shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF held roughly 12931.0 shares worth around $38405.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.