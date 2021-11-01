If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.72, and it changed around $0.08 or 3.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $923.21M. TRVG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.88, offering almost -116.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.04% since then. We note from trivago N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 697.99K.

trivago N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended TRVG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. trivago N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Instantly TRVG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.96 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.09% year-to-date, but still up 4.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is 6.88% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.57, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRVG is forecast to be at a low of $1.26 and a high of $3.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 53.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $154.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect trivago N.V. to make $105.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $74.29 million and $38.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 108.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 174.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.90%. trivago N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 95.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 33.34% per year for the next five years.

TRVG Dividends

trivago N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 01.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.55% of trivago N.V. shares, and 47.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.32%. trivago N.V. stock is held by 59 institutions, with PAR Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 27.89% of the shares, which is about 19.32 million shares worth $63.94 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 6.17% or 4.27 million shares worth $14.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.41 million shares worth $8.42 million, making up 4.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $1.54 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.