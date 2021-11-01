How To Invest In Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX: GSS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 4.78 million shares of the Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.65, and it changed around $0.5 or 15.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $435.49M. GSS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.36, offering almost -19.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.11% since then. We note from Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 453.48K.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GSS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Golden Star Resources Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS) trade information

Instantly GSS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.78 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.09% year-to-date, but still up 14.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS) is 32.35% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSS is forecast to be at a low of $3.63 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.20%. Golden Star Resources Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -79.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

GSS Dividends

Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.06% of Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares, and 38.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.62%. Golden Star Resources Ltd. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Condire Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.71% of the shares, which is about 9.99 million shares worth $29.48 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 4.26% or 4.89 million shares worth $14.42 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 3.69 million shares worth $13.87 million, making up 3.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 3.26 million shares worth around $10.73 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.