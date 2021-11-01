Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around $0.17 or 9.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.51M. HCDI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.90, offering almost -309.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.47% since then. We note from Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 162.87K.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Instantly HCDI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1600 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.63% year-to-date, but still down -3.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) is -25.11% down in the 30-day period.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.39% of Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares, and 16.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.97%. Harbor Custom Development Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.05% of the shares, which is about 0.45 million shares worth $1.47 million.

Intellectus Partners, LLC, with 2.63% or 0.39 million shares worth $1.27 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.77 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.68 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.