Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX)

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around $0.09 or 4.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.00M. SIOX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.15, offering almost -107.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.0% since then. We note from Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SIOX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

Instantly SIOX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0300 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.29% year-to-date, but still down -5.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) is -11.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIOX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -200.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.00%.

SIOX Dividends

Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 09.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.10% of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. shares, and 30.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.48%. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.89% of the shares, which is about 5.49 million shares worth $14.33 million.

Consonance Capital Management LP, with 4.58% or 3.19 million shares worth $8.32 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.99 million shares worth $2.57 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.78 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.