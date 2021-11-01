Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Atreca Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: BCEL)

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.92, and it changed around $0.74 or 14.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $191.09M. BCEL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.29, offering almost -242.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.92% since then. We note from Atreca Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 494.12K.

Atreca Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BCEL as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atreca Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Instantly BCEL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.10 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.93% year-to-date, but still down -8.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) is -16.85% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCEL is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -491.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -102.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.60% in the next quarter.

BCEL Dividends

Atreca Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 16.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.29% of Atreca Inc. shares, and 91.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.33%. Atreca Inc. stock is held by 165 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.71% of the shares, which is about 3.53 million shares worth $30.1 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.53% or 2.88 million shares worth $24.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.8 million shares worth $12.22 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $5.67 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.