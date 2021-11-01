Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX)

In the last trading session, 2.38 million shares of the Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.23, and it changed around -$0.28 or -6.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.39M. HX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.39, offering almost -429.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.92% since then. We note from Xiaobai Maimai Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

Instantly HX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.82 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 71.26% year-to-date, but still down -24.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) is 88.84% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HX is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -112.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -42.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Xiaobai Maimai Inc. to make $10.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2019.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.70%.

HX Dividends

Xiaobai Maimai Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 21.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. shares, and 2.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.19%. Xiaobai Maimai Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.01% of the shares, which is about 0.33 million shares worth $0.53 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.16% or 25276.0 shares worth $40820.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.