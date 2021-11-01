Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.09, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.80M. FTFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.29, offering almost -440.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.36% since then. We note from Future FinTech Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.16 million.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Instantly FTFT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.13 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is 0.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTFT is forecast to be at a low of $14.30 and a high of $14.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -584.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -584.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.19 million and $43.9 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.70%. Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -172.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.65% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares, and 6.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.76%. Future FinTech Group Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.69% of the shares, which is about 2.58 million shares worth $8.14 million.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, with 0.48% or 0.34 million shares worth $1.06 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.67 million shares worth $5.59 million, making up 3.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.