Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.03, and it changed around $0.17 or 3.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $900.64M. FSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.85, offering almost -95.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.65% since then. We note from Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FSM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Instantly FSM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.18 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.02% year-to-date, but still down -1.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 23.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSM is forecast to be at a low of $4.46 and a high of $7.07. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to make $63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.75%.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.62% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, and 27.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.51%. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock is held by 232 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.96% of the shares, which is about 20.28 million shares worth $112.57 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.49% or 4.35 million shares worth $24.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 9.52 million shares worth $52.83 million, making up 3.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF held roughly 9.36 million shares worth around $51.95 million, which represents about 3.21% of the total shares outstanding.