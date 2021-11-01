F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.15, and it changed around $0.42 or 3.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.22B. FXLV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.75, offering almost -25.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.37% since then. We note from F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 397.02K.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FXLV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) trade information

Instantly FXLV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.38 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.25% year-to-date, but still up 4.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) is -8.22% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FXLV is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect F45 Training Holdings Inc. to make $59.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

FXLV Dividends

F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.87% of F45 Training Holdings Inc. shares, and 17.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.40%. F45 Training Holdings Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Fidelity Growth Company Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Aug 30, 2021, it held 1.04% of the shares, which is about 0.94 million shares worth $12.77 million.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF, with 0.52% or 0.47 million shares worth $7.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.