E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.21 million shares of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.05, and it changed around $0.35 or 12.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.29M. EJH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.93, offering almost -2553.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.16% since then. We note from E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.58 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.00% year-to-date, but still down -1.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is 2.27% down in the 30-day period.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.20% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares, and 0.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.34%. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 11503.0 shares worth $0.33 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.03% or 9898.0 shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 18710.0 shares worth $69788.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.