DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around $0.15 or 13.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $257.10M. DRRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.95, offering almost -130.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.06% since then. We note from DURECT Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 458.51K.

DURECT Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DRRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DURECT Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) trade information

Instantly DRRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.16% year-to-date, but still up 10.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) is 0.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DRRX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -446.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -368.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -71.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect DURECT Corporation to make $2.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.80%. DURECT Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 40.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

DRRX Dividends

DURECT Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.43% of DURECT Corporation shares, and 53.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.87%. DURECT Corporation stock is held by 159 institutions, with Bleichroeder LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.61% of the shares, which is about 26.41 million shares worth $43.06 million.

Lion Point Capital, LP, with 6.73% or 15.31 million shares worth $24.95 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 6.33 million shares worth $10.32 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 5.16 million shares worth around $7.18 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.