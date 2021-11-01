Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 19.64 million shares of the Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) were traded, and its beta was 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around -$0.08 or -4.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.42B. DNN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.98, offering almost -17.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.66% since then. We note from Denison Mines Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 15.42 million.

Denison Mines Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DNN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9800 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 161.21% year-to-date, but still down -9.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is 14.97% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNN is forecast to be at a low of $1.90 and a high of $3.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Denison Mines Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.69 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Denison Mines Corp. to make $3.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.50%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Denison Mines Corp. shares, and 22.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.32%. Denison Mines Corp. stock is held by 144 institutions, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.51% of the shares, which is about 36.26 million shares worth $39.53 million.

Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd, with 2.27% or 18.25 million shares worth $19.89 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 21.07 million shares worth $25.08 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held roughly 11.85 million shares worth around $14.81 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.