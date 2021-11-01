Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.83, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $364.80M. CYBN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.38, offering almost -84.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.22% since then. We note from Cybin Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Instantly CYBN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1100 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.50% year-to-date, but still down -4.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) is -14.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYBN is forecast to be at a low of $5.54 and a high of $11.92. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -551.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -202.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.03% of Cybin Inc. shares, and 2.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.10%. Cybin Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Wedbush Securities Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 47000.0 shares worth $0.1 million.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc., with 0.02% or 35100.0 shares worth $76869.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $0.46 million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF held roughly 92147.0 shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.