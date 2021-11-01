Could Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 2.02 million shares of the Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.35, and it changed around $0.81 or 4.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.88B. GENI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.18, offering almost -30.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.32% since then. We note from Genius Sports Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Genius Sports Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GENI as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genius Sports Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Instantly GENI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.45 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.40% year-to-date, but still up 2.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is -0.64% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GENI is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $62.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Genius Sports Limited to make $83.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 08.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.03% of Genius Sports Limited shares, and 46.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.54%. Genius Sports Limited stock is held by 138 institutions, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.19% of the shares, which is about 16.31 million shares worth $306.06 million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC, with 7.56% or 15.05 million shares worth $282.42 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 6.19 million shares worth $105.94 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held roughly 3.05 million shares worth around $56.99 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.