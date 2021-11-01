Could Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.23, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.13B. ATI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.03, offering almost -54.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.16% since then. We note from Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ATI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) trade information

Instantly ATI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.24 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.00% year-to-date, but still up 0.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) is -3.19% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATI is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 94.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 124.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $662.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated to make $728.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $598 million and $658.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.70%. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by -773.50% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -4.50% per year for the next five years.

ATI Dividends

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 26 and January 31.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares, and 107.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.20%. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock is held by 325 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 16.13% of the shares, which is about 20.52 million shares worth $427.88 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.78% or 13.72 million shares worth $286.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 8.47 million shares worth $140.86 million, making up 6.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 5.1 million shares worth around $84.79 million, which represents about 4.01% of the total shares outstanding.