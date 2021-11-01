CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.44, and it changed around $0.58 or 11.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $189.69M. CRMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.80, offering almost -245.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.85% since then. We note from CorMedix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 233.07K.

CorMedix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CRMD as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CorMedix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) trade information

Instantly CRMD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.78 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.59% year-to-date, but still up 2.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) is 4.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRMD is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -396.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -249.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -41.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect CorMedix Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40k and $56k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -50.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -64.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.30%.

CRMD Dividends

CorMedix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.72% of CorMedix Inc. shares, and 28.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.12%. CorMedix Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.92% of the shares, which is about 2.25 million shares worth $22.51 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.16% or 1.58 million shares worth $15.81 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $9.0 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $6.49 million, which represents about 1.97% of the total shares outstanding.