Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) In 2021: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.95 million shares of the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.88, and it changed around -$0.4 or -4.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.05B. BVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.28, offering almost -68.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.46% since then. We note from Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BVN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Instantly BVN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.18 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.36% year-to-date, but still down -9.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is 16.57% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.87, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BVN is forecast to be at a low of $6.80 and a high of $16.86. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -113.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 208.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.80%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.40%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. earnings are expected to increase by 273.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.43% per year for the next five years.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 1.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares, and 68.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.86%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock is held by 259 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.40% of the shares, which is about 25.83 million shares worth $233.74 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.65% or 18.29 million shares worth $165.55 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 12.93 million shares worth $87.39 million, making up 4.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held roughly 11.42 million shares worth around $103.38 million, which represents about 4.16% of the total shares outstanding.