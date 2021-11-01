Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.67, and it changed around $0.22 or 15.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.69M. CCNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.62, offering almost -595.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.73% since then. We note from Code Chain New Continent Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 756.21K.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

Instantly CCNC has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.92% year-to-date, but still up 22.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) is 29.46% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.60%.

CCNC Dividends

Code Chain New Continent Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 29 and June 30.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.94% of Code Chain New Continent Limited shares, and 6.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.36%. Code Chain New Continent Limited stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $0.36 million.

Paloma Partners Management Co, with 0.14% or 49077.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14070.0 shares worth $50370.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.