China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $4.50 In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.23M. CPHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.63, offering almost -150.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.08% since then. We note from China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CPHI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Instantly CPHI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7899 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.29% year-to-date, but still up 12.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is 15.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPHI is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -592.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -592.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect China Pharma Holdings Inc. to make $20.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2012. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.55%.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.25% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 2.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.17%. China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.16% of the shares, which is about 0.51 million shares worth $0.43 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.62% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.16 million, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd held roughly 40000.0 shares worth around $35492.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.