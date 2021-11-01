China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.86 million shares of the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) were traded, and its beta was 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.39M. CJJD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.68, offering almost -143.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.04% since then. We note from China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 545.02K.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Instantly CJJD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9825 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.71% year-to-date, but still up 10.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) is 8.41% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CJJD is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -914.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -914.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -55.80%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 12.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.64% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares, and 17.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.25%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.59% of the shares, which is about 4.84 million shares worth $5.42 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 4.19% or 1.75 million shares worth $1.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 47150.0 shares worth $52808.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares.