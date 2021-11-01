Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.83, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $849.07M. CARA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.65, offering almost -76.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CARA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) trade information

Instantly CARA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.16 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.24% year-to-date, but still up 32.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) is 8.93% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CARA is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -107.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -134.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -84.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc. to make $6.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.27 million and $112.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -94.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.80%.

CARA Dividends

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.49% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 67.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.01%. Cara Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 225 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.26% of the shares, which is about 3.63 million shares worth $54.96 million.

RHO Capital Partners Inc, with 5.59% or 2.8 million shares worth $42.35 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $17.78 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $21.62 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.