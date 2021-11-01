Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ: BENE) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 2.64 million shares of the Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.52, and it changed around -$0.25 or -2.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $160.43M. BENE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.90, offering almost -79.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.46% since then. We note from Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) trade information

Instantly BENE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.50 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 43.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.68% year-to-date, but still down -10.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) is 4.68% down in the 30-day period.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENE) estimates and forecasts

BENE Dividends

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. shares, and 102.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.15%. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Karpus Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 24.71% of the shares, which is about 2.94 million shares worth $29.39 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 8.32% or 0.99 million shares worth $9.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $1.28 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd held roughly 37712.0 shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.