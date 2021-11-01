Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 4.45 million shares of the Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.70, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36B. ACHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.60, offering almost -226.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.77% since then. We note from Archer Aviation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Archer Aviation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ACHR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Instantly ACHR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.80 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.34% year-to-date, but still down -15.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) is -35.81% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACHR is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -163.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders