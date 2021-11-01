ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 1.81 million shares of the ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.76, and it changed around $15.38 or 41.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $493.42M. ANIP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.00, offering almost 24.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.36% since then. We note from ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 60.32K.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ANIP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.7 for the current quarter.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) trade information

Instantly ANIP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 41.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 58.69 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.72% year-to-date, but still up 1.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) is 13.89% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -17.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANIP is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $49.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $56.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.90%. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -478.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.20% per year for the next five years.

ANIP Dividends

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 07.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.00% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 75.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.79%. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.12% of the shares, which is about 1.55 million shares worth $54.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.86% or 0.62 million shares worth $21.71 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $21.27 million, making up 5.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $9.8 million, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.