An Analysis Of Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.35, and it changed around $0.11 or 4.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.60M. MBIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.22, offering almost -122.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.64% since then. We note from Mustang Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Mustang Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MBIO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mustang Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

Instantly MBIO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.47 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.82% year-to-date, but still up 1.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) is -16.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MBIO is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -453.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -197.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.20%.

MBIO Dividends

Mustang Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 24.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.53% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares, and 28.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.35%. Mustang Bio Inc. stock is held by 131 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.45% of the shares, which is about 4.94 million shares worth $16.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.95% or 4.49 million shares worth $14.89 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $5.26 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $4.54 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.