Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.42, and it changed around -$1.24 or -21.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.49M. ALF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.50, offering almost -409.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.48% since then. We note from Alfi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) trade information

Instantly ALF has showed a red trend with a performance of -21.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.07 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.41% year-to-date, but still down -20.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) is -32.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALF is forecast to be at a low of $12.54 and a high of $12.54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -183.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -183.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alfi Inc. (ALF) estimates and forecasts

ALF Dividends

Alfi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.27% of Alfi Inc. shares, and 3.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.65%. Alfi Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.44% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $3.43 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.68% or 0.11 million shares worth $1.61 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $2.55 million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 59800.0 shares worth around $0.88 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.