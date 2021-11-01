ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 57.57 million shares of the ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.85, and it changed around $6.31 or 248.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.61M. ABVC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.95, offering almost -238.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.97% since then. We note from ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

Instantly ABVC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 248.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.69 on Friday, 10/29/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.20% year-to-date, but still up 2.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) is 9.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABVC is forecast to be at a low of $9.50 and a high of $9.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $263k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ABVC BioPharma Inc. to make $31k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.40%.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 30.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 92.60% of ABVC BioPharma Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.