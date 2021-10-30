Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Could See A -25.11% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.35, to imply an increase of 3.07% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The YTRA share’s 52-week high remains $2.94, putting it -25.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.93. The company has a valuation of $147.44M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 163.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YTRA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

After registering a 3.07% upside in the last session, Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.40 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 3.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.92%, and 16.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.76%. Short interest in Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw shorts transact 97400.0 shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.81, implying an increase of 51.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YTRA has been trading -197.87% off suggested target high and -70.21% from its likely low.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 116.70% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 166.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $10.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.4 million.

YTRA Dividends

Yatra Online Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yatra Online Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s Major holders

Yatra Online Inc. insiders hold 14.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.47% of the shares at 77.81% float percentage. In total, 66.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MAK Capital One LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.43 million shares (or 19.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 5.32 million shares, or about 9.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.26 million.

We also have First Trust Bick Index Fund and Royce Micro Cap Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, First Trust Bick Index Fund holds roughly 0.66 million shares. This is just over 1.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.1 million, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.