Why CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.55, to imply an increase of 3.01% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The CNEY share’s 52-week high remains $9.75, putting it -14.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.02. The company has a valuation of $132.53M, with an average of 1.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 169.56K shares over the past 3 months.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

After registering a 3.01% upside in the last session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.94 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.72%, and 41.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.95%. Short interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) saw shorts transact 11260.0 shares and set a 0.59 days time to cover.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CN Energy Group. Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

CN Energy Group. Inc. insiders hold 53.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.25% of the shares at 0.53% float percentage. In total, 0.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16000.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 8671.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46216.0