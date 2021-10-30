What Could Change After The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) Gains 62.98% From The High-Point?

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.87, to imply an increase of 2.44% or $0.83 in intraday trading. The CHEF share’s 52-week high remains $35.56, putting it -1.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.91. The company has a valuation of $1.36B, with average of 286.45K shares over the past 3 months.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) trade information

After registering a 2.44% upside in the last session, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.21 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 2.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.23%, and 7.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.73%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.67, implying an increase of 12.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHEF has been trading -20.45% off suggested target high and -3.24% from its likely low.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) shares are 10.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.98% against -0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 126.30% this quarter before jumping 138.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $450.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $479.05 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -43.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -403.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.20% annually.

CHEF Dividends

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s Major holders

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. insiders hold 13.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.14% of the shares at 97.98% float percentage. In total, 85.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.76 million shares (or 15.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $175.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 3.84 million shares, or about 10.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $117.09 million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 2.81 million shares. This is just over 7.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.2 million, or 5.80% of the shares, all valued at about 70.13 million.