What Could Change After GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Gains 38.76% From The High-Point?

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.18, to imply an increase of 6.09% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The GOVX share’s 52-week high remains $8.71, putting it -108.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.56. The company has a valuation of $27.13M, with average of 2.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

After registering a 6.09% upside in the last session, GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.21 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 6.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.42%, and -3.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.67%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 58.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOVX has been trading -139.23% off suggested target high and -139.23% from its likely low.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -89.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $415k and $251k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GeoVax Labs Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

GeoVax Labs Inc. insiders hold 8.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.27% of the shares at 6.84% float percentage. In total, 6.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 75296.0 shares (or 1.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 60493.0 shares, or about 0.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 49915.0 shares. This is just over 0.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29217.0, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.