The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) Have Inclined 12.57% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.34, to imply a decrease of -2.52% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The NAPA share’s 52-week high remains $25.25, putting it -30.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.16. The company has a valuation of $2.19B, with average of 576.80K shares over the past 3 months.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) trade information

After registering a -2.52% downside in the last session, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.74 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.42%, and -15.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.57%.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) estimates and forecasts

NAPA Dividends

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s Major holders

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. insiders hold 71.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.65% of the shares at 76.23% float percentage. In total, 21.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.1 million shares (or 3.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Select Equity Group, Inc. with 2.21 million shares, or about 1.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $48.81 million.

We also have Wasatch Core Growth Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Wasatch Core Growth Fund holds roughly 2.14 million shares. This is just over 1.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.45 million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 26.31 million.