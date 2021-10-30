Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) -6.27% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $71.66, to imply a decrease of -0.15% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The THC share’s 52-week high remains $76.15, putting it -6.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.15. The company has a valuation of $7.65B, with average of 810.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give THC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) trade information

After registering a -0.15% downside in the last session, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 72.80 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.46%, and 7.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 79.46%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $86.00, implying an increase of 16.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70.00 and $115.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, THC has been trading -60.48% off suggested target high and 2.32% from its likely low.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tenet Healthcare Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) shares are 15.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.56% against 31.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before falling -63.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $4.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.05 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.4 billion and $4.89 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.30% before jumping 3.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 259.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.12% annually.

THC Dividends

Tenet Healthcare Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 18 and October 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s Major holders

Tenet Healthcare Corporation insiders hold 1.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.24% of the shares at 96.80% float percentage. In total, 95.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.63 million shares (or 11.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $846.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.23 million shares, or about 10.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $752.58 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.02 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $202.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.88 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 206.9 million.