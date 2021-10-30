StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP) Recovered 47.89% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 18.04% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.98, to imply a decrease of -1.94% or -$0.93 in intraday trading. The STEP share’s 52-week high remains $49.72, putting it -5.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.48. The company has a valuation of $4.31B, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 295.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for StepStone Group Inc. (STEP), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STEP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) trade information

After registering a -1.94% downside in the last session, StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.95 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -1.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.24%, and 10.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.04%. Short interest in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) saw shorts transact 0.8 million shares and set a 3.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.75, implying an increase of 1.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STEP has been trading -17.07% off suggested target high and 4.21% from its likely low.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing StepStone Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) shares are 41.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.53% against 21.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.40% this quarter before falling -3.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 66.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $106.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $115.54 million.

STEP Dividends

StepStone Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. StepStone Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 0.60% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s Major holders

StepStone Group Inc. insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.62% of the shares at 104.74% float percentage. In total, 103.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.66 million shares (or 11.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $160.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.5 million shares, or about 11.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $154.87 million.

We also have Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2.63 million shares. This is just over 6.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.99 million, or 4.93% of the shares, all valued at about 66.23 million.