Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) Stock Has Gained 12.94% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $89.18, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The SIG share’s 52-week high remains $93.61, putting it -4.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.88. The company has a valuation of $4.72B, with average of 796.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SIG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the last session, Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 93.61 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.99%, and 12.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 227.03%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $97.00, implying an increase of 8.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $88.00 and $110.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIG has been trading -23.35% off suggested target high and 1.32% from its likely low.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 109.10% this quarter before falling -17.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.28 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.1 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -166.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.00% annually.

SIG Dividends

Signet Jewelers Limited has its next earnings report out between December 01 and December 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Signet Jewelers Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 0.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

Signet Jewelers Limited insiders hold 1.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.39% of the shares at 97.25% float percentage. In total, 95.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.53 million shares (or 16.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $689.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Select Equity Group, Inc. with 6.61 million shares, or about 12.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $533.88 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.5 million shares. This is just over 6.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $276.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.4 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 113.26 million.