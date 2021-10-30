Should You Expect Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) To Recover From Its 97.33% Gain From Highs?

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.11, to imply an increase of 3.95% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The DXLG share’s 52-week high remains $7.42, putting it -4.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 97.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $450.42M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 415.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

After registering a 3.95% upside in the last session, Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.16 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 3.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.38%, and 16.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2552.00%. Short interest in Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) saw shorts transact 1.23 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Destination XL Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) shares are 358.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 197.20% against 37.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $110.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $134.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $85.17 million and $100.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.00% before jumping 34.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -49.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -706.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

DXLG Dividends

Destination XL Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 18 and November 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Destination XL Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s Major holders

Destination XL Group Inc. insiders hold 14.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.19% of the shares at 53.86% float percentage. In total, 46.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by White Pine Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16000.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19200.0.

We also have Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Enterprise Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 2.21 million shares. This is just over 3.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.16 million, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 0.19 million.