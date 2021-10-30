Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX: NOG) After -20.34% Decline From High?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.16, to imply a decrease of -3.06% or -$0.73 in intraday trading. The NOG share’s 52-week high remains $27.87, putting it -20.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.35. The company has a valuation of $1.49B, with average of 788.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NOG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) trade information

After registering a -3.06% downside in the last session, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.02 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -3.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.17%, and 8.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 164.38%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.50, implying an increase of 28.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOG has been trading -72.71% off suggested target high and -16.58% from its likely low.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Northern Oil and Gas Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) shares are 55.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 118.68% against 3.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.60% this quarter before jumping 46.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $195.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $209.99 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.32 million and $50.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 314.00% before jumping 319.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -978.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.50% annually.

NOG Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 0.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG)’s Major holders

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. insiders hold 19.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.99% of the shares at 70.98% float percentage. In total, 56.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.39 million shares (or 7.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. with 3.07 million shares, or about 5.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $37.06 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4.39 million shares. This is just over 7.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.79 million, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about 25.97 million.