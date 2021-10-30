San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT): Can A Stock Be 156.93% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.86, to imply a decrease of -0.87% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The SJT share’s 52-week high remains $7.24, putting it -5.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.53. The company has a valuation of $304.93M, with average of 280.02K shares over the past 3 months.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) trade information

After registering a -0.87% downside in the last session, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.41%, and 35.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 156.93%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) estimates and forecasts

SJT Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has its next earnings report out between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.49, with the share yield ticking at 7.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s Major holders

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust insiders hold 5.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.01% of the shares at 14.77% float percentage. In total, 14.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.1 million shares (or 8.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is McDaniel,Terry & Company with 0.57 million shares, or about 1.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.91 million.

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 3.91 million shares. This is just over 8.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8937.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 38429.0.