Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Has Fallen -39.59% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.52, to imply a decrease of -0.63% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The LPRO share’s 52-week high remains $44.00, putting it -39.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.67. The company has a valuation of $4.15B, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 887.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LPRO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

After registering a -0.63% downside in the last session, Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.79 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.17%, and -12.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.84%. Short interest in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) saw shorts transact 3.08 million shares and set a 3.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.44, implying an increase of 33.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPRO has been trading -74.49% off suggested target high and -26.9% from its likely low.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Open Lending Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) shares are -19.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 202.75% against 12.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 135.50% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 101.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $54.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.62 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26.93 million and $39.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 102.20% before jumping 50.40% in the following quarter.

LPRO Dividends

Open Lending Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Open Lending Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Major holders

Open Lending Corporation insiders hold 13.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.74% of the shares at 91.75% float percentage. In total, 79.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bregal Sagemount I, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.93 million shares (or 11.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $528.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bregal North America General Partner Jersey Limited with 14.93 million shares, or about 11.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $528.94 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.91 million shares. This is just over 2.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $103.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.5 million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about 88.52 million.