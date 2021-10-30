Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) Down -20.00% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.60, to imply a decrease of -37.85% or -$3.41 in intraday trading. The OG share’s 52-week high remains $11.71, putting it -109.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.76. The company has a valuation of $504.78M, with average of 296.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) trade information

After registering a -37.85% downside in the last session, Onion Global Limited (OG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.78 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -37.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -37.71%, and -36.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.24, implying an increase of 88.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.24 and $50.24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OG has been trading -797.14% off suggested target high and -797.14% from its likely low.

Onion Global Limited (OG) estimates and forecasts

OG Dividends

Onion Global Limited has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Onion Global Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.